Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.5%
  • Dimensions: 396 x 262 x 32.4 mm (15.59" x 10.31" x 1.28")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the A7 (AMD 5000 Series).
Performance
97
Gaming
92
Display
52
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
71
Case
40
NanoReview Score
70

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 262 mm (10.31 inches)
Thickness 32.4 mm (1.28 inches)
Area 1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8259
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
624
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5590

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

