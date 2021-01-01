Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.5%
- Dimensions: 396 x 262 x 32.4 mm (15.59" x 10.31" x 1.28")
Review
Performance
97
Gaming
92
Display
52
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
71
Case
40
NanoReview Score
70
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|Height
|262 mm (10.31 inches)
|Thickness
|32.4 mm (1.28 inches)
|Area
|1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8259
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
624
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5590
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1310 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1725 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
17.5 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes