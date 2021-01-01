Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Launched: June 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.4%
- Dimensions: 356 x 250 x 19.9 mm (14.02" x 9.84" x 0.78")
Review
Performance
97
Gaming
83
Display
78
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
71
Case
74
NanoReview Score
78
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|250 mm (9.84 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
Max. brightness
420 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8926
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
583
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4866
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
12.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes