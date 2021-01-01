Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen): full specs and tests

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

  • Launched: June 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.4%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 250 x 19.9 mm (14.02" x 9.84" x 0.78")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen).
Performance
97
Gaming
83
Display
78
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
71
Case
74
NanoReview Score
78

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
420 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8926
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
583
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4866

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

