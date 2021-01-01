Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
- Launched: June 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.2%
- Dimensions: 396 x 270 x 21.5 mm (15.59" x 10.63" x 0.85")
Review
Performance
94
Gaming
86
Display
71
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
71
Case
63
NanoReview Score
77
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|Height
|270 mm (10.63 inches)
|Thickness
|21.5 mm (0.85 inches)
|Area
|1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|59 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1479:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|86.8%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|726 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8567
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12180
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|88 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes