Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)

  • Launched: June 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.2%
  • Dimensions: 396 x 270 x 21.5 mm (15.59" x 10.63" x 0.85")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen).
Performance
94
Gaming
86
Display
71
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
71
Case
63
NanoReview Score
77

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 270 mm (10.63 inches)
Thickness 21.5 mm (0.85 inches)
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 59 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1479:1
sRGB color space 99%
Adobe RGB profile 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut 86.8%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 726 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8567
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12180

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 5120
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 88 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

