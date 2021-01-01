Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77%
- Dimensions: 357 x 244 x 23 mm (14.06" x 9.61" x 0.91")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
94
Gaming
89
Display
55
Battery Life
93
Connectivity
59
Case
67
NanoReview Score
75
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|Area
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1152:1
|sRGB color space
|90%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.6%
|Response time
|9 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|725 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7820
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3667
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1365 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
16.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek RTL8125
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes