Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series): full specs and tests

Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77%
  • Dimensions: 357 x 244 x 23 mm (14.06" x 9.61" x 0.91")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series).
Performance
94
Gaming
89
Display
55
Battery Life
93
Connectivity
59
Case
67
NanoReview Score
75

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1152:1
sRGB color space 90%
Adobe RGB profile 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.6%
Response time 9 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7820
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3667

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 6144
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
16.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek RTL8125
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 83 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
2. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
3. MSI GS66 Stealth and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
4. MSI GP66 Leopard and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
5. MSI GE66 Raider and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
7. Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
8. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Comments

EnglishРусский