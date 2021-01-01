Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
- Launched: March 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.8%
- Dimensions: 405 x 276 x 26 mm (15.94" x 10.87" x 1.02")
Review
Performance
97
Gaming
90
Display
52
Battery Life
95
Connectivity
71
Case
50
NanoReview Score
76
Case
|Weight
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|405 mm (15.94 inches)
|Height
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|Thickness
|26 mm (1.02 inches)
|Area
|1118 cm2 (173.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.8%
|Side bezels
|11 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|61 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1192:1
|sRGB color space
|96%
|Adobe RGB profile
|74%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.3%
|Response time
|11 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|735 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9302
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
608
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5125
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1365 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
16.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC897
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes