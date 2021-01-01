Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen): full specs and tests

Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)

Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Launched: March 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.8%
  • Dimensions: 405 x 276 x 26 mm (15.94" x 10.87" x 1.02")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen).
Performance
97
Gaming
90
Display
52
Battery Life
95
Connectivity
71
Case
50
NanoReview Score
76

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 405 mm (15.94 inches)
Height 276 mm (10.87 inches)
Thickness 26 mm (1.02 inches)
Area 1118 cm2 (173.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.8%
Side bezels 11 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 61 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1192:1
sRGB color space 96%
Adobe RGB profile 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3%
Response time 11 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 735 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9302
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
608
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5125

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1365 MHz
FLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 6144
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
16.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC897
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 83 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. G5 15 5500 and Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
2. G5 15 5510 and Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
3. Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
4. ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
5. Katana GF76 and Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
6. Alienware x17 R1 and Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
7. GL76 Pulse and Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
8. TUF Gaming F17 (2021) and Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
9. ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
10. Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) and Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)

Comments

EnglishРусский