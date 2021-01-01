Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.1%
- Dimensions: 396 x 293 x 38 mm (15.59" x 11.54" x 1.5")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
96
Gaming
99
Display
52
Battery Life
95
Connectivity
91
Case
20
NanoReview Score
78
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
Case
|Weight
|3.75 kg (8.27 lbs)
|Width
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|Height
|293 mm (11.54 inches)
|Thickness
|38 mm (1.5 inches)
|Area
|1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.1%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1818
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10100
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13977
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|165 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1420 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1790 MHz
|FLOPS
|21.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
21.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.1
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|2.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes