  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.1%
  • Dimensions: 396 x 293 x 38 mm (15.59" x 11.54" x 1.5")
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 3.75 kg (8.27 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 293 mm (11.54 inches)
Thickness 38 mm (1.5 inches)
Area 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.1%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1818
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10100
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13977

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 6144
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
21.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.1
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 2.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

