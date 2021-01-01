Home > Laptop comparison > Elite Dragonfly Max: full specs and tests

HP Elite Dragonfly Max

HP Elite Dragonfly Max
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.1%
  • Dimensions: 304.3 x 197.6 x 16 mm (11.98 x 7.78 x 0.63 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Elite Dragonfly Max.
Performance
68
Gaming
36
Display
52
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
76
Case
96
NanoReview Score
61

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Elite Dragonfly Max

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Dimensions 304.3 x 197.6 x 16 mm
11.98 x 7.78 x 0.63 inches
Area 601 cm2 (93.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1%
Side bezels 5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 31.1 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1767:1
sRGB color space 94.8%
Adobe RGB profile 72.3%
Response time 38 ms
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 264 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4465
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4891

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 87.1 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

