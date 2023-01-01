Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 835 G9: full specs and tests

HP EliteBook 835 G9

HP EliteBook 835 G9
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
  • Dimensions: 300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm (11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 835 G9.
Performance
66
Gaming
47
Display
49
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
86
NanoReview Score
58
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 835 G9

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Dimensions 300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm
11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches
Area 645 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 170°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 37 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2651:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 72.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.7%
Response time 30 ms
Max. brightness
800 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 232 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1447
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7570
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1465
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9750
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 79 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1920
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.7 x 7.2 cm
Windows Precision Yes

