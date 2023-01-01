HP EliteBook 835 G9
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
- Dimensions: 300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm (11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches)
Review
Performance
66
Gaming
47
Display
49
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
86
NanoReview Score
58
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 835 G9
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm
11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|645 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|170°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|37 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|2651:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|72.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.7%
|Response time
|30 ms
Max. brightness
800 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|232 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1447
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7570
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1465
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9750
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|2000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2400 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
3.686 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1920
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.7 x 7.2 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes