HP EliteBook 835 G9 Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%

~79.6% Dimensions: 300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm (11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 835 G9. Performance 66 Gaming 47 Display 49 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 79 Case 86 NanoReview Score 58

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 835 G9

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm

11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches Area 645 cm2 (99.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Opening angle 170° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 37 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 2651:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 72.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.7% Response time 30 ms Max. brightness 800 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Cable length 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 232 grams

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Base frequency 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1447 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7570 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1465 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 9750 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Loudness 79 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1920 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No