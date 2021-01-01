Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100): full specs and tests

HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

  • Launched: March 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.5%
  • Dimensions: 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm (14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100).
Performance
67
Gaming
36
Display
41
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
67
Case
78
NanoReview Score
54

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

Case

Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches
Area 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4291
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4970

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.1
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

