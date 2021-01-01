HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
- Launched: March 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.5%
- Dimensions: 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm (14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
67
Gaming
36
Display
41
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
67
Case
78
NanoReview Score
54
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
Case
|Weight
|1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|823 cm2 (127.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.5%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4291
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4970
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.1
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes