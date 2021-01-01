HP Omen 15z (AMD)
- Launched: April 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.2%
- Dimensions: 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm (14.09" x 9.44" x 0.89")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
82
Gaming
75
Display
55
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
67
Case
62
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
Case
|Weight
|2.37 kg (5.23 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|Thickness
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6221
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1363
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9987
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes