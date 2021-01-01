Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15z (AMD): full specs and tests

HP Omen 15z (AMD)

HP Omen 15z (AMD)
  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.2%
  • Dimensions: 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm (14.09" x 9.44" x 0.89")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen 15z (AMD).
Performance
82
Gaming
75
Display
55
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
67
Case
62
NanoReview Score
67

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Black
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6221
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1363
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9987

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. MSI GF65 Thin vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)
2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)
3. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)
4. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)
5. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)
6. HP Pavilion 15 vs Omen 15z (AMD)
7. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)
8. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs 15z (AMD)
9. Dell Alienware m15 R6 vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)
10. MSI Katana GF66 vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)
11. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs 15z (AMD)
12. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)
13. Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)
14. Dell G15 5511 vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)
15. MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)

Comments

EnglishРусский