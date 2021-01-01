HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%
- Dimensions: 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm (14.54" x 9.76" x 0.91")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
98
Gaming
80
Display
54
Battery Life
77
Connectivity
71
Case
63
NanoReview Score
71
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|369.2 mm (14.54 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1447
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7561
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
563
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4838
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2177 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|1792
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
11.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes