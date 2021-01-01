Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 AMD): full specs and tests

HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)

HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%
  • Dimensions: 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm (14.54" x 9.76" x 0.91")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen 16 (2021 AMD).
Performance
98
Gaming
80
Display
54
Battery Life
77
Connectivity
71
Case
63
NanoReview Score
71

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 369.2 mm (14.54 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78%
Side bezels 6.4 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1447
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7561
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
563
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4838

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units 1792
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
2. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
3. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
4. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
5. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
6. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or HP Omen 17 (2021)
7. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
8. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)

Comments

EnglishРусский