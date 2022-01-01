Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 2022 (AMD): full specs and tests

HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)

HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
  • Launched: July 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.1%
  • Dimensions: 369 x 248 x 23 mm (14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen 16 2022 (AMD).
Performance
82
Gaming
66
Display
51
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
79
Case
62
NanoReview Score
65
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10415
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1617
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15414

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 81 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
2. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
3. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
4. Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
6. Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
7. HP Omen 17 (2022) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
8. Dell G15 5525 vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
9. HP Omen 16 (2022) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
10. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
11. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
12. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
13. Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский