HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) Launched: July 2022

July 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.1%

~78.1% Dimensions: 369 x 248 x 23 mm (14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen 16 2022 (AMD). Performance 82 Gaming 66 Display 51 Battery Life 65 Connectivity 79 Case 62 NanoReview Score 65

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)

Case Weight 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Opening angle 130° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Response time 7 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 200 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1695 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10415 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1617 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15414

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 81 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes