HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
- Launched: September 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77%
- Dimensions: 309 x 205 x 17.7 mm (12.17" x 8.07" x 0.7")
Review
Performance
77
Gaming
43
Display
42
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
67
Case
91
NanoReview Score
57
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion 13 (2020)
Case
|Weight
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|Width
|309 mm (12.17 inches)
|Height
|205 mm (8.07 inches)
|Thickness
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|633 cm2 (98.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|37 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|240 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|82.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.0 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes