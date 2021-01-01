Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 13 (2020): full specs and tests

HP Pavilion 13 (2020)

  • Launched: September 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77%
  • Dimensions: 309 x 205 x 17.7 mm (12.17" x 8.07" x 0.7")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pavilion 13 (2020).
Performance
77
Gaming
43
Display
42
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
67
Case
91
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion 13 (2020)

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Width 309 mm (12.17 inches)
Height 205 mm (8.07 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 633 cm2 (98.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77%
Side bezels 7.3 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 37 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 240 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 82.6 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

