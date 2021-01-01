HP Pavilion 13 (2020) Launched: September 2020

September 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77%

~77% Dimensions: 309 x 205 x 17.7 mm (12.17" x 8.07" x 0.7")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU: - Intel Core i5 135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pavilion 13 (2020). Performance 77 Gaming 43 Display 42 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 67 Case 91 NanoReview Score 57

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion 13 (2020)

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Width 309 mm (12.17 inches) Height 205 mm (8.07 inches) Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) Area 633 cm2 (98.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77% Side bezels 7.3 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 37 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 240 gramm

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 82.6 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.5 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4346 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No Total slots 2