HP Pavilion 14t (2022) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%

~76.7% Dimensions: 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm (12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pavilion 14t (2022). Performance 54 Gaming 37 Display 40 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 47 Case 91 NanoReview Score 48

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion 14t (2022)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% Side bezels 7.6 mm Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charge power 45 / 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1425 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3648

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes