HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%
- Dimensions: 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm (12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3648
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes