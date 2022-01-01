Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14t (2022): full specs and tests

HP Pavilion 14t (2022)

HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%
  • Dimensions: 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm (12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pavilion 14t (2022).
Performance
54
Gaming
37
Display
40
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
47
Case
91
NanoReview Score
48
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion 14t (2022)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7%
Side bezels 7.6 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charge power 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3648

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. HP Pavilion 14t (2022) or Pavilion 14 (2021)
2. HP Pavilion 14t (2022) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
3. HP Pavilion 14t (2022) or Dell Inspiron 14 5420
4. HP Pavilion 14t (2022) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. HP Pavilion 14t (2022) or ProBook 440 G9
6. HP Pavilion 14t (2022) or Pavilion 15 (2022)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский