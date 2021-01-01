Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
- Launched: October 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~87.2%
- Dimensions: 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm (11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|660 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87.2%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.9 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|259 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74%
Max. brightness
450 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4649
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1333
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5061
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes