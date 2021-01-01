Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2021: full specs and tests

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
  • Launched: October 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~87.2%
  • Dimensions: 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm (11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MateBook X Pro 2021.
Performance
70
Gaming
36
Display
67
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
79
Case
97
NanoReview Score
62

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021

Case

Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2%
Side bezels 5.1 mm
Colors Gray, Green
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.9 inches
Type LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 259 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74%
Max. brightness
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4649
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1333
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5061

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

