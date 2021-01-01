Lenovo fle 15” (2021, AMD)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79%
- Dimensions: 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm (14.14" x 9.31" x 0.78")
Review
Performance
62
Gaming
50
Display
38
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
69
Case
79
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo fle 15” (2021, AMD)
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|359.2 mm (14.14 inches)
|Height
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3661
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes