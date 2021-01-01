Home > Laptop comparison > fle 15” (2021, AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo fle 15” (2021, AMD)

Lenovo fle 15” (2021, AMD)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79%
  • Dimensions: 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm (14.14" x 9.31" x 0.78")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the fle 15” (2021, AMD).
Performance
62
Gaming
50
Display
38
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
69
Case
79
NanoReview Score
53

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo fle 15” (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 359.2 mm (14.14 inches)
Height 236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79%
Side bezels 6.9 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3661

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

