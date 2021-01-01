Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.8%
- Dimensions: 296.9 x 208.5 x 15.9 mm (11.69" x 8.21" x 0.63")
Review
Performance
67
Gaming
52
Display
57
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
94
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|Width
|296.9 mm (11.69 inches)
|Height
|208.5 mm (8.21 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|619 cm2 (96 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4305
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes