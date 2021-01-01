Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.8%
  • Dimensions: 296.9 x 208.5 x 15.9 mm (11.69" x 8.21" x 0.63")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel).
Performance
67
Gaming
52
Display
57
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
94
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Width 296.9 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 208.5 mm (8.21 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 619 cm2 (96 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4305
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

