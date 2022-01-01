Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%

~82.4% Dimensions: 312.2 x 221 x 15.9 mm (12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2240 x 1400 (Non-Touch) 2240 x 1400 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7). Performance 63 Gaming 37 Display 45 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 77 Case 92 NanoReview Score 54

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) Dimensions 312.2 x 221 x 15.9 mm

12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2240 x 1400 (Non-Touch) 2240 x 1400 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1468 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7245 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1428 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8886

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No