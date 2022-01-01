Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
  • Dimensions: 312.2 x 221 x 15.9 mm (12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7).
Performance
63
Gaming
37
Display
45
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
77
Case
92
NanoReview Score
54
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
Dimensions 312.2 x 221 x 15.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7245
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8886

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

