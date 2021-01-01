Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.2%
- Dimensions: 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm (12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches)
Review
Performance
74
Gaming
50
Display
59
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
79
Case
97
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1414:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|76.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|76.9%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|330 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4962
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1475
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5499
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes