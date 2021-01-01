Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.2%
  • Dimensions: 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm (12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”).
Performance
74
Gaming
50
Display
59
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
79
Case
97
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 47 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1414:1
sRGB color space 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 76.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 76.9%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4962
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1475
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5499

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)

Comments

EnglishРусский