Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i (14”)

  • Launched: October 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.5%
  • Dimensions: 318 x 200.9 x 13.9 mm (12.52" x 7.91" x 0.55")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Slim 9i (14”).
Performance
73
Gaming
39
Display
44
Battery Life
72
Connectivity
88
Case
100
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i (14”)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 318 mm (12.52 inches)
Height 200.9 mm (7.91 inches)
Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 639 cm2 (99 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5%
Side bezels 4.1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 31.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 270 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4104
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1808

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 87.8 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

