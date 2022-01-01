Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.1%
- Dimensions: 356.8 x 247.4 x 17.4 mm (14.05 x 9.74 x 0.69 inches)
Review
Performance
73
Gaming
63
Display
49
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
67
Case
78
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD)
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.8 x 247.4 x 17.4 mm
14.05 x 9.74 x 0.69 inches
|Area
|883 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.1%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8773
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12675
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes