Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD)

Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.1%
  • Dimensions: 356.8 x 247.4 x 17.4 mm (14.05 x 9.74 x 0.69 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Slim 7 (16” AMD).
Performance
73
Gaming
63
Display
49
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
67
Case
78
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim 7 (16” AMD)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 247.4 x 17.4 mm
14.05 x 9.74 x 0.69 inches
Area 883 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.1%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 / 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8773
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12675

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

