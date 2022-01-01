Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.7%

~82.7% Dimensions: 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm (11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel). Performance 60 Gaming 34 Display 63 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 77 Case 99 NanoReview Score 57

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)

Case Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm

11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches Area 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% Side bezels 7.2 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz PPI 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh Full charging time 2:15 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 320 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1546 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6967 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1348 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 6972

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No