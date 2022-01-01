Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.7%
  • Dimensions: 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm (11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel).
Performance
60
Gaming
34
Display
63
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
77
Case
99
NanoReview Score
57
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13” Intel)

Case

Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm
11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches
Area 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 320 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6967
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1348
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6972

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

