Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14″)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.9%
- Dimensions: 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm (12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches)
Review
Performance
67
Gaming
50
Display
73
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
77
Case
89
NanoReview Score
64
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm
12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|50.4 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|250 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1483:1
|sRGB color space
|92.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.7%
|Response time
|29 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|411 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9769
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1631
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11691
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|71.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes