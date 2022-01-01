Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.2%
- Dimensions: 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm (12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
57
Gaming
33
Display
66
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
86
Case
96
NanoReview Score
60
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm
12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|675 cm2 (104.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gold
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|100000:1
|sRGB color space
|125%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6756
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1083
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7939
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.6 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes