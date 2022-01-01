Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”): full specs and tests

Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)

Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.2%
  • Dimensions: 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm (12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”).
Performance
57
Gaming
33
Display
66
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
86
Case
96
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm
12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches
Area 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Gold
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1
sRGB color space 125%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6756
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1083
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7939

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

