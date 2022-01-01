Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.2%

~84.2% Dimensions: 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm (12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”). Performance 57 Gaming 33 Display 66 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 86 Case 96 NanoReview Score 60

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”)

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 214.4 x 14.9 mm

12.4 x 8.44 x 0.59 inches Area 675 cm2 (104.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Gold Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 100000:1 sRGB color space 125% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1468 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6756 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1083 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 7939

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No