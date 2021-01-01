Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.7%
- Dimensions: 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm (11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|Dimensions
|299 x 210 x 14.9 mm
11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|628 cm2 (97.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|42.4 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1648:1
|sRGB color space
|97.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67.5%
|Response time
|43 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|362 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5661
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1328
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7356
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|DirectX support
|12.1
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes