Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.7%
  • Dimensions: 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm (11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches)
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD).
Performance
78
Gaming
36
Display
41
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
71
Case
97
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm
11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
Area 628 cm2 (97.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 42.4 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1648:1
sRGB color space 97.1%
Adobe RGB profile 68.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.5%
Response time 43 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 362 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5661
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1328
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7356

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 448
DirectX support 12.1
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

