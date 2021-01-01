Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13x: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.3%
  • Dimensions: 298 x 209 x 12.9 mm (11.73 x 8.23 x 0.51 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook 13x.
Performance
62
Gaming
32
Display
55
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
81
Case
100
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 209 x 12.9 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.51 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 34 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1
sRGB color space 99.7%
Adobe RGB profile 70.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69%
Response time 38 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 325 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1216
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4559
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1158
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3012

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 81.7 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

