Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Launched: September 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%
  • Dimensions: 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm (12.72" x 8.58" x 0.7")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD).
Performance
60
Gaming
62
Display
40
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
88
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 218 mm (8.58 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7%
Side bezels 6.6 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 4
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 5
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
991
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3225
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1458

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 12 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 320
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i (14”) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)

Comments

EnglishРусский