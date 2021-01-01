Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.7%
- Dimensions: 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm (14.02" x 9.92" x 0.64-0.78")
Review
Performance
84
Gaming
75
Display
52
Battery Life
72
Connectivity
81
Case
82
NanoReview Score
70
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|16.3-19.9 mm (0.64-0.78 inches)
|Area
|897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|48.1 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|77.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|76.4%
|Response time
|25 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|924 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6276
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1403
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10234
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
10.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|74.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes