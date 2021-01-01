Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.7%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm (14.02" x 9.92" x 0.64-0.78")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD).
Performance
84
Gaming
75
Display
52
Battery Life
72
Connectivity
81
Case
82
NanoReview Score
70

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 16.3-19.9 mm (0.64-0.78 inches)
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 48.1 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 76.4%
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 924 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6276
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1403
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10234

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
10.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 74.7 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

