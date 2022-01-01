Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16
  • Launched: September 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.7%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm (14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD).
Performance
70
Gaming
68
Display
49
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
79
Case
82
NanoReview Score
62
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1461
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8104

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 900 MHz
GPU boost clock 1425 MHz
FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
11.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) or Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
3. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
5. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
6. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
7. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 or Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский