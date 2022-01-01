Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) Launched: September 2022

September 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.7%

~82.7% Dimensions: 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm (14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD). Performance 70 Gaming 68 Display 49 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 79 Case 82 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 170 / 230 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1461 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8104

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 80 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 900 MHz GPU boost clock 1425 MHz FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 11.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes