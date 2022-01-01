Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) Launched: October 2022

October 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%

~80.2% Dimensions: 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm (16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel). Performance 80 Gaming 42 Display 66 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 77 Case 82 NanoReview Score 63

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)

16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches Area 935 cm2 (144.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% Side bezels 6.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 46.5 dB

Display 3072 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 196 ppi Aspect ratio 21:10 Resolution 3072 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1191:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 87.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8% Response time 24 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Charge power 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1657 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10441 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1725 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12557

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 77.5 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Proprietary charging port No