Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
- Launched: October 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
- Dimensions: 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm (16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
80
Gaming
42
Display
66
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
77
Case
82
NanoReview Score
63
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm
16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches
|Area
|935 cm2 (144.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|46.5 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|196 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|21:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1191:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|96.8%
|Response time
|24 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Charge power
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|342 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1657
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10441
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1725
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12557
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes