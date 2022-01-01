Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel): full specs and tests

  • Launched: October 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
  • Dimensions: 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm (16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel).
Performance
80
Gaming
42
Display
66
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
77
Case
82
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm
16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches
Area 935 cm2 (144.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 46.5 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 196 ppi
Aspect ratio 21:10
Resolution 3072 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 87.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8%
Response time 24 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom
Charge power 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1657
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10441
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1725
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12557

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

