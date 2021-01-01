Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.6%
  • Dimensions: 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm (14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches)
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD).
Performance
58
Gaming
57
Display
35
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
81
Case
82
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm
Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6%
Side bezels 9.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 35 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 60.2%
Adobe RGB profile 41.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.3%
Response time 37 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1052
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3830
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1129
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4752

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 81.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

