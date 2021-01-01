Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.6%
- Dimensions: 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm (14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches)
Review
Performance
58
Gaming
57
Display
35
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
81
Case
82
NanoReview Score
55
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|365 x 240 x 18.9 mm
14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.6%
|Side bezels
|9.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|60.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.3%
|Response time
|37 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|365 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1052
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3830
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1129
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4752
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|81.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes