Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) Launched: March 2022

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery: - 42 Wh 57 Wh CPU: - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD). Performance 75 Gaming 50 Display 34 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 79 Case 79 NanoReview Score 55

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm

14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches Area 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6% Side bezels 7.4 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 / 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Fabrication process 7 nm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No