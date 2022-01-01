Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.6%
  • Dimensions: 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm (14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD).
Performance
75
Gaming
50
Display
34
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
79
Case
79
NanoReview Score
55
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs)
Dimensions 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm
14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches
Area 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.6%
Side bezels 7.4 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 7 nm

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

