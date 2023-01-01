Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD) Launched: February 2022

February 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%

~78.9% Dimensions: 317.75 x 226.82 x 18.03 mm (12.51 x 8.93 x 0.71 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Battery: - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD). Performance 57 Gaming 35 Display 41 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 77 Case 89 NanoReview Score 51

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD)

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) Dimensions 317.75 x 226.82 x 18.03 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.71 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% Side bezels 8.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 / 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Base frequency 2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1431 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6528 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1424 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8827 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No