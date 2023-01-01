Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD)

  • Launched: February 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
  • Dimensions: 317.75 x 226.82 x 18.03 mm (12.51 x 8.93 x 0.71 inches)
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Dimensions 317.75 x 226.82 x 18.03 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.71 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9%
Side bezels 8.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1431
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6528
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1424
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8827
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

