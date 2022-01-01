Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%

~73.2% Dimensions: 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm (14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”). Performance 91 Gaming 59 Display 35 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 67 Case 71 NanoReview Score 59

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% Side bezels 10.6 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 135 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1850 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12644 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1846 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16986

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 35 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 712 MHz GPU boost clock 1057 MHz FLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 4.32 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes