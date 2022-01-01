Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.2%
  • Dimensions: 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm (14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”).
Performance
91
Gaming
59
Display
35
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
67
Case
71
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches
Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2%
Side bezels 10.6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1850
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12644
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1846
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16986

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 712 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057 MHz
FLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
4.32 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

