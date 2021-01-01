Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X12: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad X12

Lenovo ThinkPad X12
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.1%
  • Dimensions: 283.3 x 203.5 x 14.5 mm (11.15" x 8.01" x 0.57")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad X12.
Performance
57
Gaming
20
Display
50
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
79
Case
99
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
Width 283.3 mm (11.15 inches)
Height 203.5 mm (8.01 inches)
Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches)
Area 577 cm2 (89.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1%
Side bezels 11.7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 37 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1822:1
sRGB color space 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile 68.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 67%
Response time 50 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1936

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 75.1 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ThinkPad X12 or Surface Pro 7 Plus
2. ThinkPad X12 or Surface Pro 7

Comments

EnglishРусский