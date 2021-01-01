Lenovo ThinkPad X12
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.1%
- Dimensions: 283.3 x 203.5 x 14.5 mm (11.15" x 8.01" x 0.57")
Review
Performance
57
Gaming
20
Display
50
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
79
Case
99
NanoReview Score
52
Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12
Case
|Weight
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|Width
|283.3 mm (11.15 inches)
|Height
|203.5 mm (8.01 inches)
|Thickness
|14.5 mm (0.57 inches)
|Area
|577 cm2 (89.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|11.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|37 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1822:1
|sRGB color space
|99.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67%
|Response time
|50 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|322 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1936
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes