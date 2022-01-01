Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
- Launched: September 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.5%
- Dimensions: 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm (12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
55
Gaming
46
Display
75
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
88
Case
98
NanoReview Score
64
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
Case
|Weight
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|673 cm2 (104.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5568
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1310
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7285
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|2x3W, 2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes