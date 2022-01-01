Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14
  • Launched: September 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.5%
  • Dimensions: 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm (12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD).
Performance
55
Gaming
46
Display
75
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
88
Case
98
NanoReview Score
64

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches
Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5568
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1310
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7285

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 2x3W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

