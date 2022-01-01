Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83%
  • Dimensions: 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm (11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD).
Performance
56
Gaming
33
Display
53
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
86
Case
100
NanoReview Score
54
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83%
Side bezels 4.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5408
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1350
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7330

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

