Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83%

~83% Dimensions: 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm (11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches)

CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD). Performance 56 Gaming 33 Display 53 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 86 Case 100 NanoReview Score 54

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% Side bezels 4.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5408 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1350 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 7330

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 10-45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 GPU performance 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No