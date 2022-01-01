LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) Launched: April 2022

April 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.2%

~85.2% Dimensions: 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm (12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches)

Performance 57 Gaming 33 Display 38 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 77 Case 95

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 99% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1486 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6777 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1104 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8031

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No