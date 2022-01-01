Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022): full specs and tests

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
  • Launched: April 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.2%
  • Dimensions: 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm (12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022).
Performance
57
Gaming
33
Display
38
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
77
Case
95
NanoReview Score
51
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 99%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6777
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1104
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8031

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
2. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
5. LG Gram 17 (2022) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
7. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
8. Dell XPS 13 9315 and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
9. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
10. LG Gram 16 (2022) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
11. LG Gram 14 (2022) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский