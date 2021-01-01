Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 14 (2021): full specs and tests

LG Gram 14 (2021)

LG Gram 14 (2021)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.3%
  • Dimensions: 313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm (12.34" x 8.47" x 0.66")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Gram 14 (2021).
Performance
77
Gaming
43
Display
41
Battery Life
76
Connectivity
79
Case
94
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
Width 313.4 mm (12.34 inches)
Height 215.2 mm (8.47 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
Area 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.9 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 99%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Comments

