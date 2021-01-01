Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2021): full specs and tests

LG Gram 15 (2021)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~88.3%
  • Dimensions: 356.8 x 224 x 17.5 mm (14.05" x 8.82" x 0.69")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Gram 15 (2021).
Performance
66
Gaming
40
Display
40
Battery Life
82
Connectivity
79
Case
92
NanoReview Score
57

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.3%
Side bezels 10.4 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 99%
Max. brightness
390 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4262
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

