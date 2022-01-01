Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 15 (2022): full specs and tests

LG Gram 15 (2022)

LG Gram 15 (2022)
  • Launched: April 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~88.9%
  • Dimensions: 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm (14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches)
Display:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 15 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches
Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9%
Side bezels 10.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7941
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1675
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9030

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24
GPU performance
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.9 cm
Windows Precision Yes

