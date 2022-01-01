LG Gram 15 (2022) Launched: April 2022

April 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~88.9%

~88.9% Dimensions: 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm (14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Gram 15 (2022). Performance 70 Gaming 40 Display 35 Battery Life 68 Connectivity 77 Case 94 NanoReview Score 55

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 15 (2022)

Case Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm

14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches Area 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% Side bezels 10.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1615 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7941 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1675 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 9030

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 GPU performance 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No