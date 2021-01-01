Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop SE: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
  • Launched: November 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~67.8%
  • Dimensions: 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm (11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Laptop SE.
Performance
23
Gaming
12
Display
22
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
48
Case
93
NanoReview Score
33

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches
Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8%
Side bezels 13.4 mm
Colors White
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 11.6 inches
Type TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 135 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 40 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 2
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
853
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
443
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
769

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 0 Gbps
Shading units 96
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Type DDR4

Storage

Storage size
Channels 1x64 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe No

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.0
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

