Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
- Launched: November 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~67.8%
- Dimensions: 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm (11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|Dimensions
|283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|548 cm2 (84.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.8%
|Side bezels
|13.4 mm
|Colors
|White
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|11.6 inches
|Type
|TFT VA
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|135 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
Battery
Capacity
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|40 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
853
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
443
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
769
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|Shading units
|96
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.14 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Type
|DDR4
Storage
Storage size
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes