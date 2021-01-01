MSI Alpha 15 Launched: September 2020

September 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.7%

~75.7% Dimensions: 357.7 x 248 x 26.9 mm (14.08" x 9.76" x 1.06")

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alpha 15. Performance 92 Gaming 68 Display 56 Battery Life 74 Connectivity 51 Case 52 NanoReview Score 65

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Alpha 15

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% Side bezels 6.2 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 160° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 3 ms

Battery Capacity 65 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 230 W

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Base frequency 2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1160 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7026 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 472 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 3847

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5600M Type Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1265 MHz FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 2304 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 0 GB