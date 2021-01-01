MSI Alpha 15
- Launched: September 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.7%
- Dimensions: 357.7 x 248 x 26.9 mm (14.08" x 9.76" x 1.06")
Review
Performance
92
Gaming
68
Display
56
Battery Life
74
Connectivity
51
Case
52
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.7%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|0 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes