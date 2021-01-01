Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15: full specs and tests

MSI Alpha 15

MSI Alpha 15
  • Launched: September 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.7%
  • Dimensions: 357.7 x 248 x 26.9 mm (14.08" x 9.76" x 1.06")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alpha 15.
Performance
92
Gaming
68
Display
56
Battery Life
74
Connectivity
51
Case
52
NanoReview Score
65

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Alpha 15

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 160°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3847

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 2304
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 0 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Alpha 15 and G7 15 7500
2. Alpha 15 and GS66 Stealth
3. Alpha 15 and GF75 Thin
4. Alpha 15 and GF65 Thin
5. Alpha 15 and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. Alpha 15 and ROG Strix G17 G713
7. Alpha 15 and ROG Strix G15 G513
8. Alpha 15 and TUF Gaming A15 FA506
9. Alpha 15 and TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Comments

EnglishРусский