MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition

MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition
  • Launched: September 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.2%
  • Dimensions: 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm (14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alpha 15 Advantage Edition.
Performance
84
Gaming
77
Display
52
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
69
Case
62
NanoReview Score
67

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 57.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1414:1
sRGB color space 91.6%
Adobe RGB profile 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9%
Response time 6 ms
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6365
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1410
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10157

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units 1792
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 78 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

