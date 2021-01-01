MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition
- Launched: September 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.2%
- Dimensions: 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm (14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
84
Gaming
77
Display
52
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
69
Case
62
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition
Case
|Weight
|2.35 kg (5.18 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|57.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1414:1
|sRGB color space
|91.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.9%
|Response time
|6 ms
Max. brightness
350 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6365
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1410
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10157
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2177 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|1792
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
11.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes