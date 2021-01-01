Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 15: full specs and tests

MSI Creator 15

MSI Creator 15
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.6%
  • Dimensions: 358 x 248 x 19.8 mm (14.09" x 9.76" x 0.78")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Creator 15.
Performance
95
Gaming
100
Display
35
Battery Life
93
Connectivity
79
Case
73
NanoReview Score
74

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Creator 15

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 180 / 230 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3457

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 0 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

