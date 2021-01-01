MSI Creator 15 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.6%

~75.6% Dimensions: 358 x 248 x 19.8 mm (14.09" x 9.76" x 0.78")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Display: - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU: - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Creator 15. Performance 95 Gaming 100 Display 35 Battery Life 93 Connectivity 79 Case 73 NanoReview Score 74

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Creator 15

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 180 / 230 W

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Base frequency 2.2 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 499 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 3457

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 3840 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 0 GB