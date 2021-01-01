MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%
- Dimensions: 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm (15.59" x 10.21" x 0.8")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|Height
|259.4 mm (10.21 inches)
|Thickness
|20.2 mm (0.8 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|3
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
Max. brightness
1000 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8722
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12481
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
12 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes