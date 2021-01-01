Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 17 (B11UX): full specs and tests

MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)

MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%
  • Dimensions: 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm (15.59" x 10.21" x 0.8")
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Creator 17 (B11UX).
Performance
97
Gaming
81
Display
77
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
81
Case
67
NanoReview Score
78

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 259.4 mm (10.21 inches)
Thickness 20.2 mm (0.8 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3%
Side bezels 6.6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8722
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12481

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

