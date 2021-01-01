MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
- Launched: July 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.1%
- Dimensions: 357 x 247 x 19 mm (14.06" x 9.72" x 0.75")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|247 mm (9.72 inches)
|Thickness
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.1%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1402
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7341
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1398
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12246
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95-120 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2250 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|10 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|160 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
14.1 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes