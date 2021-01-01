Home > Laptop comparison > Delta 15 Advantage Edition: full specs and tests

MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition

MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Launched: July 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.1%
  • Dimensions: 357 x 247 x 19 mm (14.06" x 9.72" x 0.75")
Display:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Delta 15 Advantage Edition.
Performance
91
Gaming
84
Display
56
Battery Life
85
Connectivity
81
Case
78
NanoReview Score
74

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 247 mm (9.72 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches)
Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1402
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7341
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1398
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12246

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95-120 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units 2304
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
14.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

