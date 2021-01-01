Home > Laptop comparison > GL76 Pulse: full specs and tests

MSI GL76 Pulse

MSI GL76 Pulse
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.9%
  • Dimensions: 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm (15.67" x 10.75" x 0.95")
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the GL76 Pulse.
Performance
88
Gaming
54
Display
53
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
71
Case
55
NanoReview Score
62

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI GL76 Pulse

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches)
Thickness 24.2 mm (0.95 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9%
Side bezels 7.5 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1570:1
sRGB color space 94%
Response time 8 ms
Max. brightness
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1447
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5111
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3822

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

