MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)

MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.5%
  • Dimensions: 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm (14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Prestige 15 (12th Gen).
Performance
66
Gaming
40
Display
35
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
82
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm
14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1534
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7110

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

