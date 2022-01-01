MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen) Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.5%

~80.5% Dimensions: 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm (14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Prestige 15 (12th Gen). Performance 66 Gaming 40 Display 35 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 79 Case 82 NanoReview Score 53

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)

Case Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm

14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Display tests Adobe RGB profile 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1534 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7110

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No