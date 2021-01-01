Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 A11X: full specs and tests

MSI Prestige 15 A11X

MSI Prestige 15 A11X
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.5%
  • Dimensions: 356.8 x 233.7 x 16.9-18.9 mm (14.05" x 9.2" x 0.67-0.74")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Prestige 15 A11X.
Performance
68
Gaming
52
Display
35
Battery Life
84
Connectivity
81
Case
86
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4426
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

